Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $205.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $57,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

