Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

PBCT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 167,579 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,657,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

