Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Polaris Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PII. Citigroup initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

NYSE PII opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,316 shares of company stock worth $17,692,414 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

