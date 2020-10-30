Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $239.04

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $239.04 and last traded at $234.76, with a volume of 373163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERIE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Tobam acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth $10,645,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth $5,143,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 561.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth $4,323,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

