Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.03 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $197.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $330.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.29.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

