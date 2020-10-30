Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $590.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

