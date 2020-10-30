Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.11.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $138.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 385.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Expedia Group by 141.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

