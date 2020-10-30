Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $330.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.14.

FB opened at $280.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.88 and its 200 day moving average is $241.45. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

