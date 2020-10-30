Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 670 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

