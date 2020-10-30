Fiduciary Planning LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

