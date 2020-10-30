Fiduciary Planning LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. PepsiCo makes up 2.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

