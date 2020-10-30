Fiduciary Planning LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

MCD opened at $214.95 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

