Fiduciary Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

