FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

