First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

First Foundation stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

