First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INBK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $218.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 214,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 73,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

