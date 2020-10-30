Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 7.7% Higher After Strong Earnings

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $163.27 and last traded at $160.08. 2,620,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 747,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.59.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fiverr International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 2.30.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

