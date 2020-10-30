FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Short Interest Up 221.9% in October

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBSD opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

