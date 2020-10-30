Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $207,616,000 after buying an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 145,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,058,000 after acquiring an additional 702,505 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,623,000 after acquiring an additional 285,100 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

