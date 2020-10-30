GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.94

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 91454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.