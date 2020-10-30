GAMB Price Reaches $0.0001 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. GAMB has a market cap of $270,308.40 and $14,500.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00031002 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.42 or 0.03920350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00231847 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GAMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

