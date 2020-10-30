Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,665.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,510.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,461.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,701.39.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.