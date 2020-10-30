Garrison Point Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after acquiring an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

