Garrison Point Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

