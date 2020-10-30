GATX (NYSE:GATX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti upped their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.20.

GATX stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in GATX by 98.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 76.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

