Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.86

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1706501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

OGZPY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, VTB Capital raised Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

