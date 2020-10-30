GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.22.

GDS opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.65 and a beta of 1.29. GDS has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $91.97.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth about $63,000. AJO LP boosted its position in GDS by 31.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

