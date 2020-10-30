General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

General Electric stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

