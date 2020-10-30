Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

NYSE:GPN opened at $156.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

