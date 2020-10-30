Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 178.1% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

GSL stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.2% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 264,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

