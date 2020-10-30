GlobalBoost-Y Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,369.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $141,369.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13,249.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.57 or 0.02857267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.86 or 0.01946160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00402054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00915502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00039550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00430945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000149 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.