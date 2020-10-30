Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 450 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.