Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

