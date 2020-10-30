Harvey Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

COST opened at $364.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

