Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.