Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

HWKN stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

In related news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $985,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hawkins by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.