HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $339.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,453 shares of company stock worth $296,207 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 810.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.