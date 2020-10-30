HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,331 shares of company stock worth $2,183,838. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.