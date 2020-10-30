Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

HCSG stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 654,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 541,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 317,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 424,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 220,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,436.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 194,204 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

