Helium (HNT) Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00006333 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a total market capitalization of $44.00 million and $661,193.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003265 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 57,617,572 coins and its circulating supply is 52,436,453 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.