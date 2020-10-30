Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Up 11.1%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.80. 31,945,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 36,261,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $278.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.94 million. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hertz Global Company Profile (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

