HEX Hits Market Capitalization of $3.74 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $3.89 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00097785 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00020637 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 146.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00044253 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 390,522,759,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,480,789,319 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

