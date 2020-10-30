Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.89.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of HIW opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

