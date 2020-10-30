Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.59-3.61 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.59-$3.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $30.09 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

