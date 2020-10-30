Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $668.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $129.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,059,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,894,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,019,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,841 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,672,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,012 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,093,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 147,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.