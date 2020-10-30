Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Fiduciary Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

