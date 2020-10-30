Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is NovaPoint Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 4.0% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

