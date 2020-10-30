Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Shares of HD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.36. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

