Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.0% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Home Depot by 15.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $267.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.36. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.