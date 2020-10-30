Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $267.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.